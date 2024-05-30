Bessie Frances Crabtree McGhee (Midge), 81

Mrs. Bessie Frances Crabtree McGhee (Midge) went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 24, 2024. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was born on December 18, 1942, in Kingston, TN. “Midge” graduated in 1960 from Midway High School. She worked at the Roane County News for many years. She was a member of Eureka Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by; Husband: Rolland F. McGhee; Ex-Husband: Richard B. Russell; Mother: Bertha Trew Crabtree; Father: George Crabtree; Brother: James Edward Lands; Sister: Ruby Ann Crabtree Johnson; and Son in law: Jody David Brewer.

Survivors include:

Daughters: Rhonda L. Russell Brewer of Midtown, TN

Patricia D. Russell Albright (Raymond) of Rockwood, TN

Son: Jason McGhee of Rockwood, TN

Granddaughters: Brittney D. Brewer of Midtown, TN

Shanda B. Albright of Rockwood, TN

Best friend: Judy E. Dowker of Rockwood, TN

And other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, June 2, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Funeral Service will follow with Rev. Mike Winters officiating. An interment service will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2024, following funeral service, at Oak Grove Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Bessie Frances Crabtree McGhee (Midge).

