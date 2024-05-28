In loving memory of Benny Lee Crass, 88, who passed away peacefully on May 24, 2024.

He was preceded in death by his wife Patsy Johnson Crass and infant son Barry Lee Crass, parents Elmer and Lola Crass, his siblings Elmer Crass Jr., Imogene Crass Stewart, Betty Crass Johnson, Bobbie Crass Massey, Dean Crass, and Vicki Crass Kitchens.

He is survived by his daughters Katrina Minor and Pamela (Wade) Ray. He was also blessed with 6 grandchildren, Taylor Minor (Clint) Clark, Nathan and his wife Jade Minor, Kelsey Minor (Stephen) Brennan, Davis Minor, Jenna Ray (Ryan) Anderson and Allison Ray (Tyler) Lloyd, and 6 great-grandchildren, Henry Clark, Bennett Clark, Leah Clark, Hartford Anderson, Luke Lloyd, and Cash Lloyd.

Benny was born in Harriman, TN, graduated from South Harriman High School, and attended Tennessee Tech University. After marrying his wife Patsy, they moved to Kingston to raise their family and Benny began his long career working at K-25 in Oak Ridge, TN. He enjoyed his work with computers and seeing changes in technology. Benny was truly a self-made man. He began early in his life wheeling and dealing in real estate and taking chances that paid off.

Benny loved the Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church of Kingston for many years. He would tell anyone that God had blessed him, and he was faithful to give back to his church, take care of his family, and help his friends. He and Patsy spent their retirement traveling all over the country and enjoying cruises with Pastor Charles Stanley. He loved gospel singing and if you rode in his car that was what you heard.

Everyone who knew Benny was aware of his love for sports. He would enjoy hours of watching football, basketball, golf, and baseball on TV. College sports were his favorite. As a young man, Benny began officiating basketball games because he loved the game, and it gave his young family some extra money. That love saw him go from officiating high school games to supervisor of the Ohio Valley Conference of Women’s Basketball officials. In the summers he would teach other men the skills necessary to become a good referee for women’s college basketball in a camp he held each year at Western Kentucky. But his greatest love was officiating the Lady Vols under Coach Pat Head Summitt. In 1998 he even found himself in a photo layout in Sports Illustrated when the Lady Vols were national champions. Until the very end, you would often find him in a Vols shirt.

In addition to basketball officiating, Benny was an avid golfer and a member for many years at Southwest Point Country Club. He was an excellent player and won many tournaments and set a club record. When Benny and Patsy traveled, he always took his clubs and enjoyed playing on golf courses all over the country. It was his passion.

After his daughters married, they soon gave him a new name which was “Popie”. He loved his grandchildren and was always trying to teach them something. He shared with them his love of the Lord, how to shoot a basketball, and how to make a fried egg sandwich. He took great pride in seeing all his grandchildren graduate from college, some of them married, and made him a great-grandfather.

Benny was a wonderful man and will be missed by his family and friends. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 12:00 noon at Willard Park Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to caretaker Stacey Rogers for her assistance to Benny after his wife died. Also, to the staff of Jamestown Assisted Living for their love and care.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...