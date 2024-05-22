Ben McNew, Harriman

Ben McNew age 53 of Harriman passed away Monday, May 20, 2024, at the Roane Medical Center. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by his father Tommy McNew, mother Carolyn McNew, and brother Scott McNew.

Ben is survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, his church family, and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until 1:00 pm Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the Riverside Baptist Church. Funeral at 1:00 pm Saturday, with Rev. Greg Kelly officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at Roane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Ben’s honor to Riverside Baptist Church.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...