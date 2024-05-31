Barbara Jean (Haynes) Shoopman, 87

OAK RIDGE, TN — Barbara Jean (Haynes) Shoopman, passed away after a long battle with Vascular Dementia on May 30, 2024.

Barbara was born to the late Jacob Cleophas Haynes and Venus Venora Seal on September 1, 1936, in Strawberry Plains, Tennessee. Being the only child of her parents and the daughter of a polio survivor, Barbara developed the ability to do, well, anything, and was what many who don’t use swear words would call a get-stuff-done kind of woman. From an early age, she ran errands for her family, taking the bus a few towns over to shop. As a lady who understood the value of mixing business with pleasure, she would save a few cents to procure an RC Cola and Moon Pie, for her troubles.

Barbara was an avid student, a feisty competitor, and uniquely curious. She studied hard and played basketball in high school. She started her career as an administrative assistant at the US Atomic Energy Commission before later serving in administrative roles at Anderson County Schools and X-10 Solid States Division. It is only a mark of her time and by no means a reflection of Barbara’s capabilities and tenacity that she wasn’t the CEO of all of those companies at some point.

Barbara was a cracker-jack piano player and was actively involved in her church communities at New Mountain View Baptist Church and Batley Baptist Church, where she also led Bible studies and ministry groups.

After retirement, Barbara continued her streak as a superwoman, and walked three miles most days in addition to maintaining a small farm with her husband James, taking care of her grandchildren, volunteering at the Oliver Springs Food Ministry and Methodist Medical Center, occasionally rescuing kittens and puppies, baking (likely) thousands of cookies, and playing card games. She also made a hobby of worrying about her children, probably while shelling green beans on the porch in the afternoon, when she could especially do nothing about it. She and James loved to travel around the country on bus tours and were regulars at the Clinton Community Center’s water aerobics class.

Mimi, as she’s known to her grandchildren, was the best of grandmothers. She never missed an important moment, she always had good food around, and she never left a room without telling her grandkids that she loved them. She took an interest in all of their hobbies, like playing music and sports, travel, and art. She was sentimental and tender, keeping a voice message of her youngest grandson laughing into the phone as a baby for as long as that phone received calls. Some of her final lucid moments included the surprising recall of her eldest granddaughter’s childhood nickname, apparently forgotten by all but the dementia patient.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life, James Melton Shoopman, who departed this world for the Big Farm in the Sky he always dreamed of in April 2015.

She is leaving behind three devastated kids—with spouses who have their work cut out for them— and a mess of grandchildren: Greg (Roberta) Shoopman of Oviedo, FL, Gina (Jim) Brown of Greensboro, NC, and Beth (Kenneth) McCoy of Oak Ridge, TN; six grandchildren: Samantha Shoopman of Tacoma, WA, Andrew (Amanda) Shopman of Oviedo, FL, Kaitlin (Mohit) Arora of Atlanta, GA, Ryan (Sarah Moyer) McCoy of Lexington, VA, Amanda Brown (Kylie Kelly) of Greenville, SC, and Jayden Brown of Muskegon, Michigan; and six great-grandchildren.

The family has chosen to have a private graveside service on Saturday, June 1, 2024. The family would like to thank the staff at Canterfield of Oak Ridge and the UT Medical Hospice team, in addition to dear friends who have shown so much support during this difficult time. Donations can be made to Second Harvest Food Bank in lieu of flowers. https://secondharvestetn.org/give/

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shoopman family.

