Barbara Jane Price, Clinton

Barbara Jane Price, 75, of Clinton, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2024. She was born November 17, 1948, in Anderson County to the late Grady and Evelyn Loyd. Barbara retired from the USPS as a mail carrier in Clinton, TN, after 25+ years of dedicated service. Throughout her life, Barbara loved working outside in her yard and flowers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Price; brothers, Sam Loyd, George L. Loyd, and Son Loyd; sisters, Wanda Loyd and Anna Mae Gibby; nephews, Tommy Loyd and Pete Loyd.

She is survived by her daughter, Brigetta Lawhorn & husband Matt of Friendsville; grandchildren, Callie, Gage, and Logan Lawhorn; sister, Polly Elliott & husband Gary of Norris; several brother and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private graveside service at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Covenant Hospice or Covenant Hospice Katerpillar Kids Camp. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

