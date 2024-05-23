Angela Lynn (True) Pelfrey, Rockwood

Angela Lynn (True) Pelfrey, age 63 of Rockwood, TN, passed away on May 17, 2024, after a long illness. She was born on November 16, 1960.

She was preceded in death by: Mother; Catherine Gail True Pelfrey.

She is survived by:

Daughter: Robin Railey Charles of Knoxville, TN

Grandson: Zach Railey of Knoxville, TN

Granddaughter: Kailey Charles of Knoxville, TN

Siblings: William True (Tammy) of Rockwood, TN

Harry Pelfrey of Rockwood, TN

Geraldine Little (Ritchie) of Rockwood, TN

Crystal Pelfrey (Richard Daniels) of Lake City, TN

Dawn Harris of Rockwood, TN

Nieces and Nephews: Kari Berry (CJ) of Lenoir City, TN

Brittany True of Rockwood, TN

Brandy Pelfrey (Chuck Bingham) of Oakdale, TN

Chris Harris of Rockwood, TN

Nick Harris of Rockwood, TN

Katelyn Maples of Rockwood, TN

Great Nieces and Nephews: Tyler Hall of Rockwood, TN

Chloie Robbins (Kolby) of Rockwood, TN

Shelby Dooley (Jordan) of Knoxville, TN

Breyton Berry of Lenoir City, TN

Jaci Cobb of Rockwood, TN

Kameron Pelfrey of Oakdale, TN

Rowdy Pelfrey of Oakdale, TN

Great Great Nieces; Emery Dooley of Knoxville, TN

Paisley Robbins of Rockwood, TN

A celebration of life will be held by family at a later date. This is a courtesy obituary provided by Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...