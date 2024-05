Andy Richardson, age 75, passed away at his home on May 7, 2024.

He is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Ina May Richardson and several brothers and sisters.

Andy leaves behind his wife of 39 years Beulah Richardson and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

The family is honoring Andy’s request for cremation and no services will be scheduled.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Andy Richardson.

