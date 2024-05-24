Anderson County Schools Introduce AI-Powered Reflection Stations

Anderson County, TN – A new piece of technology is transforming the way students in Anderson County Schools think, communicate, and reflect. Mirror by Swivl, an AI-powered reflection station, is now being used by students and teachers to enhance learning experiences.

Jennifer Rodabaugh, an Academic Coach at Claxton Elementary School, played a key role in securing a Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) STEM grant to purchase this innovative technology. “The kids were so excited,” Rodabaugh said. “A new piece of technology is always thrilling, but the opportunity to receive feedback on their responses made them even more enthusiastic.”

Mirror by Swivl allows students to review and reflect on their own work, fostering critical thinking and communication skills. This AI-powered tool is designed to provide immediate, constructive feedback, helping students understand their progress and areas for improvement.

Rodabaugh highlighted the significance of this technology in the classroom, noting that it encourages a deeper level of engagement and self-assessment among students. “It’s not just about answering questions; it’s about understanding the process and learning from it,” she explained.

The introduction of Mirror by Swivl at Claxton Elementary marks a significant step towards integrating advanced technology in education, preparing students for future challenges by enhancing their analytical and reflective abilities.

