Anderson County Schools Bus Routes Go to SCU Bus Lines

A contentious school bus contract is on its way to the County Commission for the meeting on May 20. The commission’s Purchasing Committee has recently sanctioned a contract with a new vendor, Knoxville-based SCU, for seven bus routes, and has resolved to maintain that contract despite a legal objection from the current contractor, Andersonville Bus Lines, concerning those routes. During the meeting, Commissioner Aaron Wells proposed, and Commissioner Steven Verran supported, a motion to endorse the evaluation committee’s prior recommendations. These commissioners also initiated and backed the motion to ratify the contract for the six routes, with both motions receiving unanimous approval.
