Anderson County Recognizes Judge Timothy G. Elrod with Special Day

Anderson County, TN – On May 20, 2024, Rex Lynch, Circuit Court Clerk, presented a resolution from the Anderson County Commission recognizing Timothy G. Elrod and declared the day as “Judge Timothy Grant Elrod Day.” This honor was bestowed upon Judge Elrod for his exemplary service as Interim Juvenile Court Judge during the past nine months while Judge Brian Hunt was deployed overseas.

Judge Elrod was appointed as Interim Juvenile Court Judge by the County Commission last summer following Judge Hunt’s announcement of his deployment to Africa. The resolution highlighted Judge Elrod’s lifelong commitment to the Clinton community, his nearly two decades of experience in Juvenile Court, and his dedication to serving the children and families of Anderson County.

The resolution praised Judge Elrod’s seamless transition into the role, noting the numerous compliments from court staff and the families he served. His ability to balance a demanding juvenile court docket with his responsibilities as a founding member and managing partner of the successful law firm OEB Law, PLLC, was particularly commended.

Beyond his legal acumen, Judge Elrod is recognized for his philanthropic efforts, including generous donations to charities, schools, high school athletics, and the annual Anderson County Foster Care Christmas party. He is also a devoted family man, spending his free time with his wife, Alisa, his adult daughters, Savannah and Shelby, and his ten-year-old son, Sawyer.

Rex Lynch expressed the county’s gratitude, stating, “We are forever grateful and sincerely appreciative to Judge Elrod for his devotion to Anderson County, its citizens, and his endless compassion for the children of our great county.”

