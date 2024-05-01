Amy Renee Shillings, 53

In loving memory of Amy Renee Shillings, age 53, born on July 16th, 1970, a resident of Harriman, TN, who found eternal peace and rest with our Lord on April 25th, 2024.

Amy will forever be remembered for keeping a beautiful smile on her face, her unwavering optimism that uplifted those around her, her gift of weaving beautiful words through her writings and scripture, and her love for movie nights. Her passion for creativity, crafting, thrifting, and flea marketing is where she found her niche.

She is now reunited with her loved ones in heaven, including her father Walter “Little Brother” Shillings, maternal grandmother Dorothy Juanita Sullivan, maternal grandfather Paul Jacob Sullivan, paternal grandmother Carrie Mae Shillings, parental grandfather Archie Shillings, and son in law Macy Jordan Miller.

In this world, Amy leaves behind…

Mother Sherry Jean Shillings of Harriman, TN

Daughters Emily Jade Miller (Andrew) of Rockwood, TN Kaitlyn Mae Goss of Rockwood, TN Julieann Camiel Emily of Harriman, TN Chloe Daniels of Harriman, TN

Sons Brandon Lee Emily (Carissa) of Harriman, TN Cameron Daniels of Harriman, TN Chance Daniels of Harriman, TN

Brother Walter Blake Shillings of Harriman, TN

Aunt Rose Focht of Harriman, TN

Grandchildren Millie and Charlie Miller of Rockwood, TN. Kymani, Kymaria, and Kymerius Harvest of Rockwood, TN. Lyla and Kara Emily of Harriman, TN. Oliver Emily of Harriman, TN along with a host of other family and friends.

Amy’s family will gather together to celebrate her life on May 18th at Big Emory Baptist Church from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

She will be deeply missed by those who felt her kindness and warmth, but her legacy of love will continue to inspire all that she knew.

To leave a note for Amy’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...