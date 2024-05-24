Alvin L. Brummett, Clinton

Alvin L. Brummett, age 73 of Clinton, TN, passed away peacefully at his home on May 22, 2024. He was a strong, proud man that loved his family, special friends, and community dearly. He loved to work on engines and sit in his rocking chair bird watching. He was a Vietnam Veteran that served in the United States Army in the 57th Assault Helicopter Unit, and 101st Airborne during the Vietnam War from 1971 to 1974. He retired from Pellissippi State Community College after 21 years.

Alvin is survived by his loving wife Frances “Fran” Brummett, after 53 years of marriage; daughters Tracie Lowe (husband Mikel Lowe) and Kaitlyn Thacker (husband Ira Thacker); granddaughters Megan Lowe and Cassidy Lowe; grandsons Ira Thacker and Ryker Thacker; great-grandson Easton Harber; brothers Marvin Brummett and Pete Brummett; special friends Bill Gregory, Dexter Vickery, Rodney Bean, Carl Smith, Dwight, Preacher Combs; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Alvin is preceded in death by parents Maggie and Jewel Brummett; brothers Cas Jewel, Dewey, Harold, Ray, and Joe; sisters Bess, Geraldine (husband Chester Cox), and Girldine.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the DAV in Oliver Springs with a full military honor service at 7:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will follow.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brummett family.

