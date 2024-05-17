Alvin Carlos Cooper, Wartburg

Alvin Carlos Cooper, age 71 passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, after a 20-plus-year battle with cancer.

He grew up in East Tennessee, was quick-witted, and liked to be a jokester. As a young man, he became a Follower of Christ; he and his family were members of Liberty Baptist Church.  

Alvin was intelligent, earning an accounting degree from TN Tech in Cookeville, and a Law degree from The University Of Tennessee in Knoxville. He was supported in those efforts by his wife, Kathy (Brewer) who preceded him in death.

Alvin is also preceded in death by his and Kathy’s sons, Adam Carl Cooper and Ryan Curtis Cooper, and his second wife Pamela (Richards).

He is survived by his sister, Patty Hawn of Wartburg, TN.

The family will have a graveside service on Friday, May 17, 2024, at 12 pm Morgan Memorial Gardens, Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Alvin Carlos Cooper.

