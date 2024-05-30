Alice “Carol” Reynolds, 80

Alice “Carol” Reynolds passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 27, 2024, at the age of 80. She was born in Athens, Tennessee, to Hugh “Bonnie” and Daisy Watson. She and her younger sister and best friend, Shirley, were often seen laughing and smiling together. She graduated at the top of her class from McMinn High School in 1961. She married the love of her life Glenn Reynolds, and they spent 60 years together. They worked hand in hand as owners of Central Auto Parts and Reynolds Racing and Marine in Harriman, Tennessee, until the day she passed. Carol loved the Lord with all her heart. She loved to read and spend time with her family and friends. She walked through life with a gentle strength, touching the lives of everyone she encountered with an unforgettable grace. She was a very giving and loving person, and her smile spread joy and lit up the room. She had no greater joy than her daughters, Pam and Christy. She always made sure they knew how much they were loved and how proud she was of them. Her grandchildren, or “babies,” as she liked to call them, were the light of her life. She loved watching them grow up and was their biggest fan.

She is survived by husband, Glenn D. Reynolds; two children, Pam Ladd (husband Mike) and Christy Clapp (husband Jody); and her grandchildren, Rachel Ladd (fiancé Adam Denne), Megan Campbell (husband Chris), and Tucker and Daisy Clapp. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Shirley McKeehan; her brothers- and sisters-in-law Arlin and Lois Reynolds, Vearl and Janie Reynolds, Dale and Debbie Reynolds, Don and Wanda Reynolds, Randy Reynolds and Twila Brackett, and Boyd and Jan Reynolds, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins that she treasured.

She was preceded in death by parents, Hugh “Bonnie” and Daisy Watson; aunts, Sue Hughes, Leona Barker, Reva McConkey, and Willie Merle Watson; brother-in-law, Karl Mckeehan; sister-in-law, Pat Reynolds; and niece, Shannon Reynolds Smith.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2024, at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 130 CR-362 Niota, TN 37826, with funeral service following with Pastor Stanley Hammonds officiating. Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the Mt. Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

