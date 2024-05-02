Aiden James “AJ” Goodell, 16

Aiden James “AJ” Goodell

8/12/2007- 4/30/2024

Aiden was the sweetest child you could ever meet. Everyone just adored him. AJ was born on a Sunday morning in Santa Rosa CA to parents Steven James Goodell and Sarah Lynda Goodell he was their firstborn.

Aiden’s short 16 years was not easy he had a lot of medical needs including heart issues and most recently had multiple strokes causing him to be paralyzed. But Aiden was a fighter and he was not going to let anybody or anything stop him. He had started to walk again and was so excited to be getting the use of his arm back.

Aiden and his younger brother Jason Thomas Goodell could always be found together, they were best friends and did everything together from watching anime, AJ’s favorite was One Piece, playing video games, swimming, or even just sitting around talking.

Aiden had a way of touching everyone’s heart, he loved to tell stories and share things he learned. Not a day went by that you didn’t hear Aiden say “guess what”, or ask “if you could have any super power what would you want”. He loved superheroes.

Aiden loved animals he had 2 dogs Jetty and Odin and 3 cats Smokey, Bandit, and Leia and recently he had been begging his mom for goats.

Aiden is preceded in death by his father Steven James Goodell who passed on 8/22/23, and his grandfather John Leon Goodell who passed on 4/26/2016.

Aiden leaves behind his mother Sarah Goodell, his brother Jason Goodell, his Gammy Sue and Gampy Tom Killfoile, his Grandma Valerie Goodell, his Aunt Melissa and Uncle Devin Tacla and their son Rocco Tacla, his Uncle Stan and Aunt Vanessa Goodell and their children Aarielle, Amia and Asher Goodell, his Uncle Kenny Vigil and his children Hannah, Kenneth and Mia Vigil.

Aiden will be missed terribly. A bright light has gone out.

Cremation was chosen with no services to be held at this time.

To leave a note for Aiden’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

