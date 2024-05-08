Ahoy Mates!  Get Yer Pirate on at the Tennessee Pirate Fest!

GREATER KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (April 25, 2024): The eighth annual Tennessee Pirate Fest invites you to go back in time to the Age of Piracy. This outdoor daytime family entertainment-oriented festival will be held the last two weekends in May including Memorial Day at the Tennessee Medieval Faire site in Harriman–just 30 miles west of Turkey Creek.

“Get Yer Pirate On! with famous British privateer, Sir Captain Henry Morgan, in Port Royal, Jamaica, circa 1679. Now as Governor of Jamaica, Captain Morgan is throwing a festival in his honor, and all are invited – especially YOU. Drama awaits as Lord Carbery, of British high society, has come to Port Royal, waving his papers of nobility, demanding HE should be governor not a PIRATE! Will sparks and swords fly? Come and See!” said Barrie Paulson, President/GM.

Rotating on several stages will be professional touring and local talent. New this year will be comedy duo, The Washer Well Wenches; Disney Cruise headliner, Magic of E.C. Hannah; interactive circus trick artist, Tony the Tosser; and award-winning author, Robert Jacob (May 18-19). Back by popular demand will be slapstick Punch and Judy puppet shows by Professor Brent DeWitt, Middle Eastern dance by Tanasi Fusion (May 18-19), and comedy improv by Einstein Simplified (May 25-26-27). Pirate and Celtic acoustic music will be brought to you by The CrossJacks, Kris Colt the Black Rose, Bravura Music Academy (May 18-19), and Timothy Russell (May 25-26-27).

The interactive costumed street character ensemble—the Royal Players–will seek to entertain in Kombat Kroquet (sword-fighting), Tales of Port Royal (show premise), Royal Follies (talent show), and Throw Me A Line (comedy improv). For those who like slightly spooky entertainment, Captain Davy Jones and Calypso will guide those willing on the Trail of Doom (G-PG light). The tour is a pirate version of A Christmas Carol, based on Captain Morgan’s heroic adventures.

Patrons are encouraged to dress in pirate costume and enter the Costume Contest to win a prize. All can learn to be a pirate in Pirate School or join a pirate crew by performing a talent on stage in the Gong Show. Other free games and activities will include Pirate Olympics, the mid-day parade, folk dancing, speed courting, corn hole, giant chess, and steel drum. There will also be pay-to-play activities, including axe-throwing, goat cuddles, and taking photos with a Captain Redbeard and his pyRAT. More information about the entertainment can be found at https://tmfaire.com/pirate-fest-entertainment/ and is subject to change as needed. Schedules will be available online and at the entrance.

The merchants of Port Royal will be selling their custom wares such as period costumes, leather goods, chainmaille, drinking horns, bath and body items, gaming accessories, wooden wares, face-painting, and unique jewelry. A variety of food will be available, including Turkey legs, BBQ, loaded baked potatoes, grilled wraps and salads, sandwiches, shaved ice, snacks, and desserts. Beverages will also be available, including water, soda, sweet tea, fresh lemonade, and beer. Vendors are independent entities and accept cash and credit; and a list of vendors and their wares is available at https://tmfaire.com/current-vendors/

The Tennessee Pirate Fest will be open rain or shine on May 18-19, 25-26-27, 2024 from 11am-6pm ET. The festival is located at 550 Fiske Road, Harriman, TN. Free parking is provided in rough-cut fields, and handicap parking is available. Entrance tickets can be purchased online now at https://darkhorsellc.ticketspice.com/tennessee-pirate-fest-2024 Tickets will also be available for purchase on festival days at the ticket house for cash or credit. Entrance ticket prices include all taxes and fees and are $20 for ages 13+, $10 for ages 5 to 12; and admission is free for ages 4 and under. Festival beverage tickets (in $1 increments) are available online, will be available at the gate, or patrons can use exact change. There will be no ATM onsite, so patrons are encouraged to bring cash for purchases, tips, and convenience.

Festival rules include the following: costumes and behavior should be family-friendly, footwear is required (closed toe footwear encouraged), no loaded or sharp weapons, bladed weapons must be sheathed, all weapons must be peace/zip-tied, service animals only, no outside food or drink, enter at your own risk. Festival grounds are primarily grass with small hills. Portable benches will be available at the stages and patrons can bring their own seating. To purchase beer, one must be 21+ years of age with valid photo ID. There will be no onsite public camping; however, a list of local accommodations has been provided by Roane Tourism: https://www.roanetourism.com/stay/list/. For more information, please visit http://tnpiratefest.com/ “like” and “follow” the Tennessee Medieval Faire | Tennessee Pirate Fest on Facebook, or call 865-466-1902.

