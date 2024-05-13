Adell Duncan, Oliver Springs

Adell Duncan, age 77, a resident of the Frost Bottom Community of Oliver Springs, went home to be with her Lord on May 9, 2024.

She was born on March 14, 1947, to Audrey and Willie Jones. Adell was one of fifteen children and was raised in the Dutch Valley Community. She married her husband, Lowell in October of 1966 and together they lived in the Frost Bottom Community where they were both members of Friendly Welcome Baptist Church. Adell was a Secretary for Anco Supply Company for over 30 years. Her grandson, Denver was her #1 and the apple of her eye. Aside from spending time with family and friends, she loved fishing and shopping, especially for shoes and jewelry.

She is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Lowell Duncan; parents, Audrey and Willie Hamblin Jones; siblings, Shirley Babb, Janice Seeber, and Larry Jones.

Survivors include her daughter, Tonia (Ernie) Hubbard; grandson, Denver Hubbard; brothers, Steve (Brenda) Jones, Clayton Jones, Stacy Jones, and Kelly Jones; sisters, Linda (Chris) Baker, Sheila Jones, Vivian (Ben) White; special friend, Susie Seiber.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Monday, May 13, 2024, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Rev. Steve Seiber officiating. A graveside service will be at 11 am on Tuesday at Frost Bottom Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Denver Hubbard, Benjamin White, Stevie Jones, Eric Mason, Lane Mason, and Colton Mason.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Duncan family. www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...