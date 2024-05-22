ACS 3 Guidance Counselors Not Retained. Carrie Jenkins Suspended Pending investigation

From our Broadcast Partners at WYSH. In a continuing and developing story we have learned and confirmed that 3 Clinton High School Guidance Counselors have been fired and Carrie Jenkins, wife of former principal Dan Jenkins, has been suspended. In a message to WYSH, Anderson County Schools Communications/PR Coordinator, Ryan Sutton confirmed.

“Three guidance counselors in the Clinton High School Guidance office did not have their contracts renewed for the 24-25 school year. Carrie Jenkins was suspended pending the findings of the ongoing investigation.”

Morgan Bradley, Meredith Brown, and Britney Sweet are the guidance counselors that will not be returning to Clinton High School. It has not been determined

