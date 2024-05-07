Accident Shuts Down I-40 Eastbound

Photo courtesy of Charlie Sandifer

Early this morning (Tuesday, May 7), motorists traveling eastbound on Interstate 40 encountered significant delays as cleanup crews worked to clear the aftermath of a tractor-trailer accident near the 341-mile marker, situated on Rockwood Mountain. The incident, which occurred overnight, resulted in the closure of one lane, impeding traffic flow in the area.

According to reports from 911 dispatch, the distress call was received around 1:00 a.m. Emergency responders, including LifeStar, were swiftly dispatched to the scene. By 1:45 a.m., LifeStar was summoned to transport the driver, identified as a 34-year-old male, to the UT Medical Center in Knoxville due to serious injuries. The ambulance rendezvoused with LifeStar at the Roane Medical Center helipad to facilitate the transfer.

As authorities, including the Highway Patrol, delve into the circumstances surrounding the accident, details are limited. Investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing, with updates anticipated as further information emerges.

Photo Courtesy of Charlie Sandifer

The traffic disruption caused by the accident extended beyond the confines of the interstate, spilling onto Highway 27 as motorists sought alternative routes through Rockwood. However, as of now, the roadway has been cleared, alleviating congestion and restoring normalcy to the area.

