Wreck on Hwy 62 in Coalfield

An accident has occurred on Highway 62 in the Coalfield Community of Morgan County, near the Marathon gas station. It involved two vehicles, with one reported to be overturned. An explosion was also reported, although it is unclear if anyone was trapped when that happened. Two LifeStar helicopters have been dispatched and are currently at the Beech Park Church parking lot in Oliver Springs. More details will be provided as they become available.
Tags accident Coalfield crash Marathon morgan County UT LifeStar wreck
