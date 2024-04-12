William “Billy” Watson III, 46

Mr. William “Billy” Watson III, was a father, son, brother, uncle, and nephew. Billy loved to fish. He loved to spend time with his family. He loved poker. He loved his animals with all his heart, and he loved to be on the water any way he could. He was a very confident, giving, kind, loving, charismatic, competitive person. He could always make you laugh and smile. He loved his brother and sister. When he was with you, he made you feel like you could do anything. He was an inspiration and a pillar to many people. He was very passionate above all. When he loved, he loved hard. He never knew a stranger. He was the type of guy who would give the shirt off his own back if it seemed like they needed it more than him. He was a very creative, inventive person. He loved doing anything he could do better than anyone, and that was just about anything if he set his mind to it. He loved his 40 oz Steel Reserve beer. He will forever be remembered and loved by his family.

Survivors include:

Fiancé: Faith Martin

Legal Wife: Kelsey Leffler

Sons: Daigon, Jonathon, Cameron, Cody, and Gage

Mother: Sherry King

Step-father: Richard King

Father: William Watson II

Brother: Robert Watson

Sisters: Jennifer Watson and Sabrina Watson

Aunt: Iris Robinson

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Funeral Service will follow with Pastor Tommy Pratt officiating at 7:00 p.m. ET. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. William “Billy” Watson III. The family also asks for donations to be made to Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses.

