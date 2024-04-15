Wesley Dean Boston, Helenwood

Wesley Dean Boston, age 85 of Helenwood passed away Sunday, April 14, 2024, at Big Southfork Medical Center in Oneida surrounded by his family.

Wesley was a Veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in Korea and was also a 32nd Degree Mason.

He is preceded in death by his parents Willie E. and Dealie Bostain; brother H.R. Boston; sisters Wanda Henry and Faye Freytag; son Thomas Reuben Boston.

He is survived by his son Willie Dean (Kristin) Boston of Joliet, Illinois; sister-in-law Iva Jo Boston of Lafollett; grandchildren Anthony and Jillian Morris of Aurora, CO., Amy Boston of Manhanttan, IL., Lynn (Chris) Milligan of Herod, IL., Cody (Trista) Bolk of Marion, KY., and Melanie Boston of Newlenox, IL., James (Melanie) Boston and Thomas Boston of Joliet, IL., and a host of great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 16, 2024, from 11:00-1:00 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Don Long officiating. Interment will follow in the Petros Cemetery in Petros.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Wesley Dean Boston.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...