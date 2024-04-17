Wanda Williamson, Rocky Top

Wanda Williamson, age 82, of Rocky Top, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living. She was born August 22, 1941, in Anderson County to the late Elmer and Bonita Hatmaker. Throughout her life, she loved working in her garden, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Wanda was a member of New Home Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Williamson; brothers, Ronald Dean Hatmaker and Charlie Elmer “Jr.” Hatmaker.

She is survived by her son, Mark Moore & wife JoEddy of Knoxville; sister, Debbie Humphrey & husband Ronald of Andersonville; grandchildren, Heather Carroll & husband Matt, Cole Hayes & wife Nicolina, and Chanse Hayes & wife McKenzie; great-grandchildren, Shelby Carroll, Dakota Carroll, Ireland Hayes, Camp Hayes, Luke Hayes, and Shilo Hayes; several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service at 1:00 pm, Thursday, August 18, 2024, at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

