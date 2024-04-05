Wanda Sue Carroll Beasley, 79

Wanda Sue Carroll Beasley

Dec. 22, 1944 – April 3, 2024

Wanda went to be with her Lord and Savior at her home in Deer Lodge on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. She is no longer suffering from her many health issues and is now healed after a courageous battle with lung cancer that she fought since January 2023.

After graduating from Sunbright in 1962 she continued operating her family store for a while. She then pursued a career in cosmetology upon completing her training in Georgia while living with her sister Edith. She also lived in Michigan with her sister Della May for a time before returning home to Tennessee to start her family. She worked at Red Kap in Wartburg, Life Care Center of Morgan County, Briarcliff of Oak Ridge, Fentress County Hospital, and Tennier Industries in Sunbright, just to name a few. She also volunteered many hours of service at the Deer Lodge Abner Ross Memorial Center and the Morgan Scott Project in Deer Lodge.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, neighbor, and friend to anyone who knew her throughout her many years in different career paths until her health kept her from working. She very much enjoyed her three grandchildren, spending time with her sisters and many family and friends along with discussing and watching football and politics, as well as tending to her many beautiful flowers before her health declined.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents Morton and Annie Carroll; brother Harold Pace; sisters Pearl Lavender, Edith Groleau and Della May Barnett.

Wanda is survived by sister Carol Ann Carroll Patton of Lancing; son Mark (Rena) Beasley of Lancing and daughter Jill (Jerry) Jones of Deer Lodge; grandson Adam (Jessica) Beasley of Lenoir City; granddaughter Lindsay Jones and grandson Noah Jones of Deer Lodge; great-grandson of Lenoir City arriving in June. Sister-in-law Fern Pace of Lancing; special friend and neighbor Joy Goad, that helped with flower beds and many house projects throughout the years. She will be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Special thanks to Thompson Oncology Group of Oak Ridge throughout her cancer treatments and Amedisys – her home health team of nurses, therapists, and aids during her stroke rehabilitation and her hospice team the past few weeks. Also, her baby sister Carol Ann who helped provide 24-hour care since being in hospice care.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Deer Lodge Abner Ross Memorial Center or Mount Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge.

The family will have a private graveside service.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Wanda Sue Carroll Beasley.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...