Wanda Marth, Oak Ridge

Wanda Marth, 76, of Oak Ridge, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 5, 2024. She was retired from the Oak Ridge Public Library, where she worked for 21 years. She enjoyed reading, trying new restaurants, and loved spending time with her family.

Wanda is survived by her husband of 57 years, Tom. Children; Chuck (Tara) Marth, and Susan (Shane) Woods. Grandchildren; Chris, Kevin, and Brandon Marth, Lilly, and Abby Woods, and great-granddaughter, Jacklynn Leach. Brothers; Chuck (Donna), Eddie (Sue), and Pam Currier, and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Charles and Bernice Currier, son Robbie Marth, grandson “Little” Robbie Marth, and her brother Bob Currier.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 10th from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM in the chapel at Weatherford Mortuary, funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM. Graveside services will be held Thursday, April 11th at 11:00 AM at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

Online condolences can be given at www.weatherfordmortuary.com

