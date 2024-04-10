Wade Colwell, Clinton

Wade Colwell, age 77 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away at his home on Monday, April 8, 2024, with his family by his side.

Born on February 21, 1947, in Hyden, Kentucky he was the son of the late Ira and Vergie Wooten Colwell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Eula Hickman. Wade was a member of the Clinton Church of Christ, and enjoyed fishing. He was a retired Service Manager at Fox Nissan and Oak Ridge Chrysler, and ran Wade’s Clean Up detailing cars.

Wade is survived by his wife Carolyn Campbell Colwell; sons, Darren Colwell and wife Kim, Dale Colwell and wife Sheri; daughters, Karen Yarber and husband Jody, and Heather Colwell; grandchildren, Jevonne Shephard, Layla Colwell, Kelin Colwell, and Tucker Colwell, and many other relatives and friends.

The Colwell Family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in the Jones Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Richard Bentley and Rev. Jerry Rice officiating.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Wade Colwell.

