Vox Grata concert at Bethel Presbyterian Church in Kingston

All are invited to a choral concert on Saturday, April 27, at 5:00 pm at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 203 South Kentucky, Kingston. Vox Grata (Grateful Voice) is an auditioned community women’s choir based in Nashville, TN. These joyful women possess a desire to sing together for the benefit of others. The concert is free, and you will have the opportunity to donate to Family Promise of Roane County, a local organization which prevents and ends homelessness for families with children.
Tags Bethel Presbyterian Church Family Promise kingston Roane County
