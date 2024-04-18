Virginia Jo (Tilson) Adkisson, Midtown

Virginia Jo (Tilson) Adkisson of Midtown, passed to her heavenly home on April 16, 2024. She was born March 11, 1928, at Gobey, TN and recently celebrated her 96th birthday with family at her home. She was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church, Midtown, TN, and later First Baptist Church, Kingston, TN.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Lester James Adkisson; son, Reverend Wayne Adkisson; parents, Merley and Eva Mae Tilson; and siblings, Pearl (Tilson) Pittman, Arvil Tilson; Bill Tilson, Mossie (Tilson) Steele, Dora (Tilson) Griffith, and Pauline (Tilson) Smith.

She is survived by daughters, Jayne (Bob) Averitt, Bloomington, IN; Donna (Richard) Esty, Oak Ridge, TN; daughter-in-law, Jane Adkisson, Asheville, NC; sisters, Della (Tilson) Plemons and Thelma (Tilson) Garner, Franklin, NC; two sisters-in-law, Jewel (Bill) Davis, New Castle, IN and Beulah Copeland, Harriman, TN. Four granddaughters, Tonya (Greg) Crisp, Harriman, TN; Julie (Renẽ) Bartholomew, Charlotte, NC; Miranda (Jason) Hatch, Wartburg, TN; Beth (Tim) Fleming, Savannah, GA; Nine great-grandchildren, Quentin (Kate) Herrera, Oak Ridge, TN; Olivia Craig, Clinton, TN; Sofia, Lucas, Josef, and Colin Bartholomew, Charlotte, NC: Hunter and Rees Fleming, Savannah, GA; John Hatch, Wartburg, TN; Great-great granddaughter, Ophelia Kitzmiller, Clinton, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

In past years, she was active in her church and community activities including Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School, Girl Scout leader, and a member of the Midtown Elementary School PTA. She was also an active member of the Roane County Extension Club for several years helping to make homemade crafts for the annual Kingston Christmas Craft Fair.

Family was important and she enjoyed spending time with them. She also liked to travel, especially trips to the beach to collect seashells. Her favorite hobby was being outdoors working in her flower gardens.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the kind caregiving assistance provided by Sandy Kring, Mary Jo Kring, and Junior Sneed.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2024, at Kyker’s Funeral Home, Kingston, TN. Funeral service to follow with Rev. Paul Davis officiating. Interment 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, TN.

Pallbearers: Quentin Herrera, Jason Hatch, Renẽ and Lucas Bartholomew, Tim Fleming, and Greg Crisp.

Honorary Pallbearers: Bob Averitt, Richard Esty, Merley Tilson, and Bill Vittatoe.

In lieu of flowers, a charitable contribution may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, St Jude’s Research Hospital, or the East TN Children’s Hospital. The care of Virginia Jo Adkisson and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston.

