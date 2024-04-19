UT ARBORETUM CELEBRATES NEW BOOK ON THE NATURE BOOK TRAIL, SATURDAY, MAY 4TH

The University of Tennessee Arboretum and the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society will celebrate the addition of a new book, Bees: Honeybees, Bumblebees, and More!, to the Nature Book Trail on Saturday, May 4th from 10am – Noon.

The Nature Book Trail consists of 14 large signs that display the pages of Bees: Honeybees, Bumblebees, and More!. The public is invited to stop by and meet author and educator, Dr. Shirley Raines, and nature photographer, Curt Hart. Autographed copies of Bees can be purchased from them, as well as copies of the three other books in the series: Butterflies, Birds, and Bugs. We will celebrate with a few simple crafts and light refreshments. Thanks to the Nature Book Trail sponsors Dr. Shirley Raines, Mr. Curt Hart, Flowerpot Press, and Janet and Tim Bigelow.

You may then hike the easy-to-walk trail that begins by the parking lot at the Visitors Center and ends at a gravel road near the Marsh Road trail that comes back to the starting point. In all, the total distance is about .5 mile, and the easy trail is suitable for adults and children who can walk. The trail is not wheelchair accessible nor suitable for strollers. All arboretum trails are open daily 8am – dusk.

To learn more about the trail or the UT Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org. For more information, call 865-483-7277.

Celebrating 60years in 2024, this program is one of many lectures and activities that will be offered this year by the UT Arboretum Society. The program is cosponsored by the UT Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2014, is one of ten outdoor laboratories located throughout the state as part of the UT AgResearch system. AgResearch is a division of the UT Institute of Agriculture. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.

