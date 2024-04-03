UPDATE: Fatal Crash in Anderson County Claims Life of Teen Passenger

This update includes details from the Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Since all individuals in the vehicle were juveniles, their names have not been released.

A tragic incident occurred in Briceville in the early hours of April 1, resulting in the loss of life of a juvenile passenger. The crash took place at the intersection of Frost Bottom Road and Hwy 116.

At approximately 1:09 AM, a 2006 Toyota Solana, driven by a 14-year-old juvenile whose identity has not been disclosed due to legal reasons, was traveling southbound on Frost Bottom Road. The driver lost control of the vehicle while approaching the intersection, leading to a devastating outcome.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained injuries in the crash and was transported to receive medical treatment. Charges against the juvenile driver are pending as authorities continue their investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Tragically, one of the passengers in the vehicle, also a juvenile aged 16, did not survive the crash. The passenger, whose identity has not been released, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Additionally, two other juveniles who were passengers in the vehicle sustained injuries in the crash. Both passengers, aged 16, were not wearing seatbelts and were also transported for medical treatment. Charges against these passengers are pending further investigation.

The vehicle came to an uncontrolled final rest against the embankment of Frost Bottom and Hwy 116.

