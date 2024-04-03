UPDATE: Fatal Crash in Anderson County Claims Life of Teen Passenger

Brad Jones 10 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 0 Views

This update includes details from the Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Since all individuals in the vehicle were juveniles, their names have not been released.

A tragic incident occurred in Briceville in the early hours of April 1, resulting in the loss of life of a juvenile passenger. The crash took place at the intersection of Frost Bottom Road and Hwy 116.

At approximately 1:09 AM, a 2006 Toyota Solana, driven by a 14-year-old juvenile whose identity has not been disclosed due to legal reasons, was traveling southbound on Frost Bottom Road. The driver lost control of the vehicle while approaching the intersection, leading to a devastating outcome.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained injuries in the crash and was transported to receive medical treatment. Charges against the juvenile driver are pending as authorities continue their investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Tragically, one of the passengers in the vehicle, also a juvenile aged 16, did not survive the crash. The passenger, whose identity has not been released, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Additionally, two other juveniles who were passengers in the vehicle sustained injuries in the crash. Both passengers, aged 16, were not wearing seatbelts and were also transported for medical treatment. Charges against these passengers are pending further investigation.

The vehicle came to an uncontrolled final rest against the embankment of Frost Bottom and Hwy 116.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Solar eclipse viewing at the Smokies

Partial Solar eclipse GATLINBURG, Tenn.—On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.