TVA says Kingston Fossil Plant changeover scheduled in 2027

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has announced plans to retire its Kingston Fossil Plant located in Kingston and replace it with a modern energy complex by the end of 2027. This decision comes after a comprehensive multi-year public process. The retirement of the nine coal-fired units at Kingston will pave the way for the construction of a state-of-the-art facility that will utilize combined cycle and dual-fuel aero-derivative natural gas combustion turbines, along with significant battery storage and solar generation capabilities.

The new energy complex at the Kingston site will have a capacity of at least 1,500 megawatts, with 100 megawatts of battery storage and up to 4 megawatts of solar generation. This initiative marks a significant step for TVA as it seeks to transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. The decision-making process adhered to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), ensuring that public participation and input were integral parts of the evaluation of various options.

The Kingston Fossil Plant currently provides electricity to approximately 818,000 homes, generating up to 1,398 megawatts of power through its coal-fired units. However, TVA is committed to retiring its entire coal fleet by the mid-2030s to mitigate operational, economic, and environmental risks, and to support the transition to a clean energy system.

By investing in advanced technology and renewable energy sources, TVA aims to maintain reliable power supply while reducing its carbon footprint and environmental impact. This transition reflects TVA’s commitment to sustainable energy practices and meeting the evolving needs of its customers and communities.

