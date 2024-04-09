TSSAA Hall of Fame adds eight in 2024 ceremony

Locally, Joe Gaddis and Jody Wright have been inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame.

April 8, 2024

Eight new members were inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame at a luncheon in the Student Union Ballroom on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Those inducted in the 2024 class were: Bernard Childress, administrator from Murfreesboro; Phil Clark, coach from Bartlett; Glenn Falls, coach from Nashville; Joe Gaddis, coach from Oak Ridge; Jody Wright, coach from Clinton; Jerry McCarter, official from Powell; Steve Trussler, official from Manchester; and the late Chris Snoddy, contributor from Nashville.

Bernard Childress, a distinguished athletic administrator and former educator, served the TSSAA tirelessly before retiring in 2022. Having started his career at Columbia Central High School, his alma mater, where he taught and coached, Childress moved on to Middle Tennessee State University as Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach for a year. He then came full circle back to Columbia Central High School as Assistant Principal for four years and subsequently served as Principal at Whitthorne Middle School for five years.

In 1995, he joined the TSSAA office as an Assistant Executive Director, where his contributions were profound. In particular, he oversaw the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association and was responsible for the sports of softball and cross country. These steps demonstrated his continuous commitment to broadening athletic opportunities for students at all levels. His leadership skills propelled him to become the TSSAA Executive Director in 2009, only the fourth individual to hold this critical role.

Childress’ tenure with the TSSAA was marked by significant advances, including leading the association through the COVID-19 pandemic, overseeing significant technology projects, and working in partnership with the InsideOut Initiative. Notably, he also led efforts to expand the Board of Control and Council, separate public and private schools into two divisions, sanction girls’ wrestling, and develop the crucial “Coaching Link” rule.

His service to TSSAA and the wider sporting community has been recognized with multiple honors, including the NFHS Citation Award in 2005 and induction into the Belmont University Hall of Fame in 1992. In 2019 he was inducted into the Columbia Central High School Hall of Fame. His TSSAA Hall of Fame induction is a testament to his enduring dedication and profound impact on high school athletics in Tennessee.

Phil Clark began his illustrious coaching career at Sky View Academy, Memphis, in 1980. A year later, he guided his team to a State Championship followed by consecutive runner-up titles in 1983 and 1984. Clark’s Sky View team won another state Championship in 1986. By 1988, Clark became the head baseball coach at Germantown High School, a position he held until 2002. Under his tutelage, the school achieved State Championships in 1995 and 2001, and runner-up titles in 1992, 1993, and 1998. His 1995 team was also ranked #1 nationally in all polls.

In 2003, Clark transitioned to Bartlett High School, leading the school to a state championship in 2007 and runner-up positions in 2006 and 2008. His coaching career culminated with an impressive record of 933-295 and earning him the accolade of ‘State Coach of the Year’ on five occasions. Coach Clark was named the National High School Coach of the Year in both 1995 and 2013. Clark’s dedication to Tennessee’s baseball scene witnessed him securing five state championships and seven state runner-up titles overall.

He was inducted into the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association (TBCA) Hall of Fame, Baseball Coaches Association (BCA) Hall of Fame, University of Memphis ‘M Club’ Hall of Fame, the Memphis Amateur Sports Hall of Fame, and in 2023 he was inducted into the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame.

In 1996 he was awarded the U.S. Olympic Committee National Coach of the Year, and in 2000 he was the head coach of the USA Baseball 18U team that captured the world championship in Taiwan.

Clark also served the past 10 years as the Athletic Director of Bartlett City Schools, a position he held until his retirement in 2023.

Glenn Falls dedicated his entire career to nurturing talent in the Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools for an impressive six decades. His tenure kick-started with coaching stints at several junior high schools in Nashville, where he mentored young athletes in football at both the junior high and freshman level. In 1978, his journey took him to Glencliff High School, where he would leave a significant legacy starting as a volleyball coach in 1979 until his retirement in 2021. He also had a notable girls’ basketball coaching career from 1980 to 2004.

The scope of his achievements is vast, marked by both his teams’ accomplishments and personal accolades. Under his leadership, Glencliff’s volleyball team dominated District 12-AAA, securing 21 consecutive championships from 1983 to 2003. Falls was instrumental in shaping the school’s sporting landscape, so much so that the Glencliff High School gymnasium floor was rightfully renamed the “Glenn Falls Court.”

Falls’ efforts also led his teams to two state basketball tournament appearances in 1990 and 1996, and his team achieved a State Runner-Up title in 1990. Furthermore, his team showed commendable performance in three volleyball state tournament appearances, winning the TSSAA State Championship in 1986, and landing as the State Runner-Up in 1983. Outside of team sports, Falls also triumphed as a girls’ tennis coach, winning the city championship and being honored as the TSSAA Tennis Coach of the Year. He has also been recognized on numerous occasions with basketball and volleyball coach of the year honors.

Joe Gaddis dedicated nearly half a century to coaching football, 39 years of which he served as head coach at seven schools. Throughout his career, he became known not only for his stellar record but also for his significant contributions to TSSAA.

Starting his coaching career in the early 70s, Gaddis went on to achieve various accolades. His proficiency as a coach earned him the honor of the A.F. Bridges TSSAA District 2 Male Coach of the Year. He was recognized as a two-time East Tennessee Coach of the Year, and was hailed as coach of the year in East, Middle, and West Tennessee in three different decades with three different teams.

Gaddis successfully achieved a career record of 334-146. His record in Tennessee stood at an impressive 296-105, which positioned him as the eighth-ranked coach in the state for most victories. During his tenure, his teams proved their tenacity time and again, most notably with the 1991 state championship at Oak Ridge High School and as runners-up in 2020.

The prestigious Tennessee Football Coaches Hall of Fame is testament to Gaddis’ legendary status in Tennessee football. His contribution to Oak Ridge also earned him a place in its Sports Hall of Fame. In 2021, after a distinguished career, Gaddis retired from coaching but continued to serve as the Athletic Director at Oak Ridge High School.

The TSSAA is proud to celebrate the illustrious career of Joe Gaddis with his induction into the TSSAA Hall of Fame, in recognition of his outstanding service and commitment to Tennessee athletics.

Jody Wright, a true institution at Fulton High School in Knoxville, joins the ranks of Tennessee’s legendary basketball leaders with his induction into the TSSAA Hall of Fame. Wright kicked off his coaching career at Fulton back in the early 1980s, where he transformed the Falcons into a regional powerhouse. During his 38-year tenure, Wright has compiled over 800 victories, ranking him in the top ten in the state for most coaching victories.

Wright led the team to 21 State Tournament appearances and seized the TSSAA State Championship five times in 2008, 2009, 2016, 2023, and 2024. He also demonstrated consistent excellence with a close runner-up finish in the TSSAA State Championships five times. Wright ensured that the Falcons notched successful runs with 28 annual 20-win seasons, 13 regional titles, and 12 district titles.

Coach Wright has been named District Coach of the Year 20 times, State Coach of the Year twice in 2008 and 2023, and he was also recognized as the KIL Coach of the Year ten times. In appreciation of his outstanding service to the school, Fulton High School renamed its gymnasium as the “Jody Wright Arena” in 2011. His multifaceted service at the school also saw him as an Assistant Principal and Athletic Director.

Jody has also served on the TSSAA Board of Control for 13 years (2011 – present) representing Athletic District 2.

The TSSAA Hall of Fame induction is a fitting crown to a brilliant career that has left an indelible mark on Fulton High, Tennessee basketball, and TSSAA history.

Jerry McCarter began his illustrious career in sports officiating with the TSSAA in 1968, and his career has spanned over five decades. He spent the first 31 years of his association with the TSSAA as a basketball official, bringing a touch of professionalism to every game he oversaw.

In 1999, he took on the role of Supervisor in the Knoxville South Basketball Officials Association, a position he held for more than 20 years. His contribution to the association was exceptionally noteworthy, reflecting his profound understanding and love for the sport.

Through the years, McCarter officiated numerous district, region, and sub-state tournament games, always upholding the spirit of fair play. He was also an integral part of three TSSAA state tournaments in 1981, 1985, and 1992, a testament to his skills and reliability as an official.

In addition to his service with the TSSAA, McCarter also enjoyed an 18-year stint with collegiate basketball. He officiated at the NAIA and JUCO levels, further strengthening his reputation within the basketball community.

On celebrating McCarter’s induction into the TSSAA Hall of Fame, it is crucial to highlight his immense dedication to the TSSAA over the course of fifty years. His career is a testament to both his love for basketball and his enduring commitment to the highest standards of officiating. McCarter encapsulates all that the TSSAA stands for, reinforcing its legacy with every game he officiated.

Steve Trussler had an illustrious career spanning over five decades with the TSSAA. He officiated approximately 4,000 TSSAA sanctioned football, basketball, baseball, and softball contests. His relentless dedication and thoroughness had him working on numerous district, regional, and sectional games, culminating in umpiring eight TSSAA State Baseball championships and one State Football championship game. His service to TSSAA was not confined to just officiating contests. Devoting much of his time as a volunteer, he served at fifteen TSSAA State Golf Championships, solidifying his commitment to the growth of TSSAA athletics.

Trussler’s competencies extended to athletic management where he was the Athletic Director at Grundy Co. High School. His sterling work didn’t go unnoticed as in 2018 he was honored as the A. F. Bridges Athletic Director of the Year for Athletic District 3. In 2020 he received the TSSAA Award of Merit in recognition of his five decades of distinguished service as a TSSAA official. Trussler’s extensive contributions to the TSSAA, both on and off the field, makes his induction into the TSSAA Hall of Fame well deserved.

Chris Snoddy began his career as a student trainer at Lipscomb University from 1977 until his graduation in 1981, when he took on the role of head trainer for a decade. He then moved over to Lipscomb High School, where he utilized his expertise as the Sports Medicine Consultant from 1982 to 1991.

In 1991, he took his talents to Goodpasture Christian School, serving as Head Athletic Trainer for over 20 years. His dedication to this role was acknowledged as the school named its athletic training room in his honor. During his tenure, he was associated with 11 TSSAA State championship teams, testifying to his invaluable contribution to their success.

After a brief stint as the Director of Sports Medicine for Pinnacle Rehabilitation in Nashville in 1991-92, he joined Baptist Hospital’s Center for Sports Medicine as Senior Athletic Trainer. During his time with Baptist, he was instrumental in implementing a system in which athletic trainers were provided at all TSSAA state championship events. He also offered his expertise with Star Physical Therapy from 2006 until his passing in 2023. His leadership skills were recognized when he served as the President of the Tennessee Athletic Trainers Society from 2010 to 2014.

In 2012, Snoddy received the “Most Distinguished Athletic Trainer” Award from the National Athletic Trainers Association. His service to the profession culminated in the TSSAA Distinguished Service Award in 2022. He was inducted into the Lipscomb University Hall of Fame in 2004 and in 2005 he was inducted into the Tennessee Athletic Trainers’ Society Hall of Fame. His service on the TSSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee deepened his connection with the TSSAA. His career highlights his unwavering dedication to athletic training, making his Hall of Fame induction deservedly so.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...