Trial Begins for Accused Murderer Lonnie Dale Wright in Roane County

According to the Roane County News, the trial of Lonnie Dale Wright, accused of murdering two individuals in May 2022, has commenced in Roane County. Wright stands accused of the brutal killings of Steven Groover and Cindy Scruggs, whose bodies were discovered with multiple stab wounds in a residence on Buck Creek Road, located east of Kingston.
The prosecution asserts that fingerprints found inside the residence will be crucial evidence in linking Wright to the crime. According to reports, Wright faces a litany of charges, including two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of especially aggravated robbery, and one count of auto burglary.
Following the incident, Wright was apprehended approximately two weeks later at a residence on Mays Valley Road and taken into custody. Jury selection for the trial began on Tuesday afternoon, with Criminal Court Judge Jeff Wicks presiding over the proceedings.
As the trial progresses, further details regarding the evidence and witness testimonies are expected to emerge, shedding light on the events leading up to the incident in May 2022.
Lonnie Dale Wright
Age/Race/Sex: 49 / W / M
Booking Number: 24476
Booked: 07/25/2022
Arresting Agency: ROANE – TN0730000
Bond: $3,015,000
1 – First Degree Muder
Offense Date: 07/25/2022
Bond: $1,000,000.00
2 – First Degree Muder
Offense Date: 07/25/2022
Bond: $1,000,000.00
3 – Especially Aggravated Burglary
Offense Date: 07/25/2022
Bond: $3,000.00
4 – Especially Aggravated Robbery
Offense Date: 07/25/2022
Bond: $2,000.00
5 – Burglary Of Motor Vehicle – Theft Of Vehicle Parts/Accessories
Offense Date: 07/25/2022
Bond: $2,000.00
6 – Theft Of Motor Vehicle (($2500 – $9999)
Offense Date: 07/25/2022
Bond: $2,000.00
7 – Vandalism ($1,001-$9,999)
Offense Date: 07/25/2022
Bond: $2,000.00
8 – Vandalism Up To $1000
Offense Date: 08/08/2022
Bond: $2,000.00
9 – Felony Murder
Offense Date: 05/15/2022
Bond: $500,000.00
10 – Felony Murder
Offense Date: 05/15/2022
Bond: $500,000.00
11 – Assault (Simple)
Offense Date: 12/24/2023
Bond: $1,000.00
12 – Vandalism Up To $1000
Offense Date: 12/24/2023
Bond: $1,000.00
