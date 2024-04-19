Traffic Alert for ‘The Dragon’

KNOXVILLE – Motorists traveling on US 129 “The Dragon” in Blount County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic.

Beginning on Monday, April 22, crews will begin posting signage and mobilizing equipment for upcoming resurfacing activities between Tabcat Creek and the Tennessee/North Carolina state line on US 129 “The Dragon.”

Resurfacing activities are scheduled to take place Mondays through Thursdays from sunrise to sunset daily, but the contractor will add working days if necessary to keep the project on schedule. Lane closures will be required during this project. Flaggers will be in place and safety vehicles will direct motorists through the work zone. This project is expected to be complete by early July.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions.  Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

