Tonight on “Between the Lines” with host Alan Beauchamp:

Join us as Alan sits down with Brock Evans, the Athletic Director of Pellissippi State Community College, to delve into the journey of building a sports program from the ground up. Don’t miss this insightful discussion on the challenges, triumphs, and future of collegiate athletics. Tune in for an inspiring episode of “Between the Lines”! Tonight at 7pm.
