Tommy Clark, 72

On April 16, 2024, Tommy Clark, the husband of Cathy Morgan Clark & the father of Julie Clark Danniel (Mike), and the stepfather of Lisa J. Miles, late of Roane County left behind all the pain and problems of this world to join his parents, John and Margie Giles Clark, in Heaven. He was, no doubt, greeted by a host of friends and relatives, including his sister and brother-in-law: Gwen and Jerry Walden.

He left behind a brother and sister-in-law: Steve and Teresa Clark, as well as a host of nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends. He leaves three grandchildren: Christopher Danniel, Jeanelle Shipwash (Jake), and Katelyn Danniel (Robbie), as well as great-grandchildren: Sadie, Ryker, Bentlee, Killian, Madden, and Ray. He will be greatly missed.

Tommy retired from the University of TN in 2012 where he was a maintenance specialist. Prior to his employment at UT, he worked for many years for Alice Corley & Herman Roth, may they rest in peace. He took care of their home, vegetable garden, and their greenhouse with many beautiful flower beds. He wore many hats during his employment. Not the least being chief funnel cake mixer at the Kingston Country Fair.

Tommy was a Christian and a member of Clymersville Baptist Church in Rockwood, where he helped The Faith Warriors, the youth group. Tommy was a good man who loved the Lord. He is no doubt reaping his Heavenly rewards now.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 21, 2024, from 2:00-3:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Swan Pond Baptist Church Cemetery in Harriman, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Tommy O. Clark.

