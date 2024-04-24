Tom Pessemier to begin as Oak Ridge Deputy City Manager on May 6

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (April 24, 2024) – Oak Ridge City Manager Randy Hemann has selected Tom Pessemier as his next Deputy City Manager. He’s set to begin on May 6.

Pessemier brings 16 years of municipal government and finance experience serving in various roles including City Manager, Assistant City Manager, Public Works Director, Community Development Director, and City Engineer.

“I am thrilled to have Tom joining our team in Oak Ridge – he has a track record of bringing people together to achieve community goals and provide excellent customer service,” Oak Ridge City Manager Randy Hemann said. “I look forward to partnering with Tom and our leadership team to serve the citizens and institutions in Oak Ridge.”

He most recently served three years with the City of Independence, Oregon, as City Manager and Public Works Director. Prior to that, he was Assistant City Manager of the City of Sherwood, Oregon, for six years.

“I am excited to be joining the outstanding management team at the City of Oak Ridge. Oak Ridge is home to many residents who are world leaders in innovation and advanced manufacturing technologies,” Pessemier said. “It is an honor to be able to serve this community. I am looking forward to all the great accomplishments that will be achieved together in Oak Ridge.”

Pessemier has a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Portland State University and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Oregon State University. He and his wife moved to East Tennessee when his daughters attended college in Jefferson City.

“Our family has made what has turned out to be an exceptional decision to permanently relocate to East Tennessee since it is an incredible place to grow, live, work and play,” said Pessemier.

He said he looks forward to moving to the City and getting to work listening and learning while developing foundational relationships over the coming months.

Pessemier assumes the position from Jack Suggs who retired April 5.

