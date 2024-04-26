Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site Summer Program

Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will present its annual SUMMERS PAST HISTORY PROGRAM for youth ages 6 –14. Four five-day sessions will be offered between June 3rd through the 28th. Historic based crafts, storytelling, games, cave exploration, and outdoor fun will be offered. Each session will be limited to 20 participants. The sessions will run from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for each five-day week. The cost for each session is $100 for non-members and $90 for members. There is a reduced fee for two or more children from the same family. Parents may drop off children at 8:00 a.m. at no extra charge. Extended hours after 2:00 p.m. will cost $3.00 per hour per child until 5:00 p.m.

Session One will be June 3rd – 7th. This session will highlight Native American bead weaving, playing Cherokee games, learning Native American legends, and more. Session Two will be June 10th – 14th and will showcase open hearth cooking, candle dipping, learning about the State of Franklin, and more. Session Three will be June 17th – 21st. This session will feature tin punching, felt pillow making, meeting a Civil War soldier, and more. Session Four will be June 24th – 28th. This week will focus on the two World Wars time period as campers will learn about early automobiles, make a silent film, gardening, and more. The ever-popular “Carters Raid” game will take place each week, along with a watermelon hunt. There will also be a late morning snack provided to each camper every day.

For additional information and the application, please contact Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site at 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com. Tipton-Haynes is a Tennessee Historical Commission State-Owned and funded Historic Site.

