Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site celebrates Springtime in Haynesville – A Civil War Reenactment

Brad Jones 2 hours ago News Leave a comment 6 Views

Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will be hosting Springtime in Haynesville – A Civil War reenactment on May 4 and 5. Johnson City was called Haynesville in honor of Landon Carter Haynes during the Civil War. Haynes represented the State of Tennessee in the Confederate Congress while two of his sons fought in the war. The Department of East Tennessee Civil War Reenactors will be at the site to commemorate the soldiers of the United States and Confederacy. The site and camps will be open from 9am till 4pm. A small battle will take place at 2pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Before the battle, visit the camps of Confederate and Union soldiers and learn how the soldiers lived during the war. There will be plenty of fun and interesting things to see and do for everyone of all ages.

Also, discover the rich history of Tipton-Haynes as you examine the site’s eleven historic structures. The historic home of the Haynes family will be open for visitors to tour through. Explore the cave and feel it’s cool air on a warm spring day. Take a relaxing stroll along the site’s quarter mile nature trail. Several local food and craft vendors will also be at the site on both days.

Admission for the Springtime in Haynesville Civil War Reenactment is $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. As always, Members are free! For more information call 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com.com. Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site is located at 2620 South Roan Street in Johnson City and is a Tennessee Historical Commission state-owned historic site.

