Tina Michelle Seiber, Clinton

Tina Michelle Seiber, age 38 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Powell, Tennessee.

Tina was born on February 6, 1986, in Oak Ridge Tennessee to the late Carl Edward Hicks and Cythnia Braden.

Tina is preceded in death by her father Carl Edward Hicks and stepfather Fred Braden.

She is survived by her husband Joshua Seiber of Clinton, Tn, Mother Cynthia Braden of Briceville TN, Grandmother Parlie Hicks of Clinton TN, Children, Dezaray Hicks, and Gracie Seiber both of Clinton, TN. Mother and Father-in-law Raymond and Annie Seiber of Rocky Top, TN. Brothers, Randel Braden and wife Nancy of Rocky Top, TN, Marty Braden and wife Amy of Rocky Top, TN. Sisters, Melissa Hicks of Briceville, Tn, and Katie Braden of Briceville, Tn. Nephew Brent Bowman.

Tina loved her kids, family, and friends. She was very intelligent and a hard worker, loving her job at the Dollar Tree. She loved to make people laugh and had a good sense of humor. Tina liked all animals but loved snakes.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 8, 2024, in the chapel at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN from 5 – 7 pm with the funeral following at 7 pm.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, TN is serving the Tina Seiber family.

