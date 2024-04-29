Tiffany Dawn Graham, Petros

Tiffany Dawn Graham, age 51, of Petros went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center with her husband of 35 years by her side. For 13 years, Tiffany fought a hard battle with kidney disease.

She was born on January 19, 1973, in Knox County Tennessee. She inspired many with her spirit and dedicated her life to raising her children.

Tiffany enjoyed spending time with her children and her grandbabies. We thought she loved us more than anything (until she became a Mimi)! She enjoyed painting and outdoor activities with Hadleigh. She loved to be surrounded by nature and the beauty of life. She loved front porch sitting while watching her hummingbirds. She fulfilled many concerts off of her bucket list, she always knew how to have a great time. She made the best of the life that she was given.

She is preceded in death by her Grandparents, Papaw Glen Holston, Mamaw June Holston, and Nan Allene Brown.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years Shawn Graham; her beloved children, Landon Graham (Baylee), Ben Graham (Meka), and Grace Hensley (Austyn). And her precious granddaughters, Hadleigh Grace and Lainey Mae Hensley. Parents Michael and Donna Brown, bonus mom, Pauline Stewart. Siblings, Tyler Brown, Kerry (Angel) Brown, Erica Brown, Aarika Holston, Jeremy Holston, and Jason Holston. And many very special Dialysis nurses and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, April 29, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 6:00-7:30 pm with the funeral to follow with Pastor Chris Bumbalough and Dr. Jim West officiating. Burial will be Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 11 am at Old Petros Cemetery on School House Hill, Petros, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations toward the funeral costs be sent directly to Schubert Funeral Home. The family appreciates all the love and support that has already been shown.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Tiffany Dawn Graham.

