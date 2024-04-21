Three Arrested for Theft at Sutherlin Subaru

On Friday, April 19, at 10:54am, officers with the Kingston Police Department arrived at Sutherlin Subaru located at 531 Gallaher Road in reference to a theft of property call.

Several items had been stolen that included tires, extension cords, heaters, shop vacs and other items.

Officers were able to review video camera footage that showed a grey Toyota Tundra pull up to the business, two males exit the vehicle and take the items. Another person was seen in the vehicle.

At 12:58, Detective Keith Kile observed a vehicle matching the description of the grey Toyota Tundra sitting at 617 Old Poplar Springs Road. Detective Kile contacted persons at the residence. Upon interviewing individuals at the residence, Caleb Knight and Bradley Samples admitted to taking the items from Sutherlin Subaru. Brittany Franklin admitted to being in the truck while the items were stolen.

All items stolen were recovered and returned to Sutherlin Subaru. Caleb Knight, Bradley Samples and Brittany Franklin were placed under arrest for Criminal Trespassing, Theft of Property Over $1000.00 and transported to the Roane County Detention Facility.

