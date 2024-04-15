THP Update on Pedestrian hit by Semitruck on Edgemoor Road

On Thursday, April 11, a semitruck struck a 17-year-old on Edgemoor Road at Mooncrest Lane. The truck, a 2024 Freightliner operated by Staci Dawn Goetzinger, 36, from North Carolina, was heading west on Edgemoor Road when the teenager ran into its path. The truck managed to stop in a controlled manner on the road, but the teen was hit and landed on the roadway.

The teenager was transported to the University of Tennessee in stable condition. Due to HIPAA laws, which prevent hospitals from disclosing patient updates, there have been no further reports on the teen’s condition.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol report stated that the driver faced no charges.

