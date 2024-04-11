The State of Oak Ridge Schools

Bruce Borchers, Director of Oak Ridge Schools.

The featured speaker for the April 16 program is Dr. Bruce Borchers, Superintendent of the City of Oak Ridge Schools. Dr. Borchers started his education career as an elementary physical education teacher in the Sioux City, Iowa, Community School District. He also has worked as an interim assistant principal and guidance counselor in Iowa City, Iowa, as assistant principal and principal in Mankato, Minnesota, and as associate superintendent of secondary schools for the Anoka-Hennepin, Minnesota, School District. Prior to joining the Oak Ridge Schools, Dr. Borchers was the Superintendent of the Rockwood School District from 2010 to 2013.

Dr. Borchers earned a Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota, master’s degrees from Wayne State College and the University of South Dakota, and a bachelor’s degree from Morningside College.

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge welcomes the community to Lunch with the League from 11:30 AM EST – 1:00 PM EST on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike. All are welcome to bring their lunch or purchase a boxed lunch for a nominal fee. Coffee and tea will be served. The presentation will begin at noon.

Lunch with the League welcomes League members and nonmembers alike to this informative presentation. The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge is a nonpartisan political organization for men and women. It encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

