Thaxton “TH” Brown, Jr. passed away Thursday, April 18, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center. He was very proud of his family, his church, and his community. TH was the most precious and generous Husband, Daddy, and Papaw.

Until 4 years ago when his health began to fail, he was very active in his community. He served on the Roane County Tax Appeals Board for several years and later served on the Board of Cumberland Utilities. He was also on the Oliver Springs City Council. He was a Mason with the Oliver Springs Masonic Omega #536 F & A.M. Lodge.

TH served in the Air Force from 1962-1966. He was crew chief on a KC135.

If you were around TH very long, I’m sure he shared his rock with you that he picked up on the shore of the Sea of Galilee. It always made people smile when he would tell them the story about Jesus.

He is preceded in death by his father Thaxton H. Brown, Sr., and mother Pauline Brown.

TH is survived by his wife Sherry; children Thaxton (Buster) H. Brown III (Vanessa), Tracy (Tim) Crisp, Tara (Alan) Buck, and Carman Marshall; grandchildren Kayla (Tori) Crisp, Logan Crisp, Alex Brown, Savanna (Nick) Chancey, Samantha Brown, Kersten (Jake) Hayes, Brandon (Taylor) Buck, Lindsay Buck. and Maddox Marshall; great-grandson Asher Buck; and sister Sandy (David) Ange.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Beech Park Baptist Church, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating.

A graveside will be held on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Anderson Memorial Gardens with a procession leaving Beech Park at 10:30 AM.

Donations can be made to Beech Park Baptist Church Building Fund at 1085 E Tri County Blvd, Oliver Springs, TN 37840

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown family.

