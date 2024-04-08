Teresa Ann Frazier Thomas, 66

Teresa Ann Frazier Thomas was born on October 3, 1957, to the late Julia Francis Frazier in Harriman, TN. On April 2, 2024, she moved from time to eternity, surrounded by her family and friends.

Teresa was a graduate of Harriman High School where she was an excellent student and a member of Harriman’s Rhapsody and Blue Band. She continued her education and was a subsequent graduate of Draughns Business College, Knoxville TN. Her musical talents were also demonstrated by her singing in the St. Mary’s Baptist Church Youth Choir, and the Harriman Community Choir/Roane County Community Chorus, and most recently she was a member of Kingdom Spirit. Her melodious anointed, and distinctive voice could be heard singing praises to God faithfully during worship services at the Honey Rock International Church, where she served faithfully until her illness would no longer allow her to attend. On her specified Saturdays, you would find Teresa serving her famous “angel eggs” at the Compassion Dinners, a thing that she truly loved and where many were fed and led to Christ.

Some referred to her as stylish as she was always well dressed and adorned in beautiful jewelry pieces from her enormous collection of jewelry. She was an immaculate housekeeper and insisted that her children maintain her home in a neat and tidy manner. Her walls, shelves, and dining table were all decorated with fine dishes and glassware, beautiful artwork, and what nots that further demonstrated her superior taste in art and fashion. As her illness worsened, her final desire was to complete a bridal bouquet that she had promised to make for her friend. She recognized that she would not be able to be at the wedding, as she so desired, but was fully committed to making that bouquet, which she did.

Teresa was a beautiful person, and she will be sorely missed by those who were blessed enough to have known her. There is no doubt in the minds of those who knew her where she transitioned to on the afternoon of April 2, 2024. She fought a good fight, she finished the course, and she kept the faith! Henceforth we know that she is now adorning the crown of righteousness that was laid up for her!

She was preceded in death by her Mother, Julia Frances Frazier, Father, Charles Lee Douglass Sr, Grandmother, Vera Mae Tarter Frazier, Brothers, Charles Douglass Jr., Michael Douglass, and Alvin Douglass, Sisters, Mary Frances Frazier, and Saundra Crawford, Grandson, G’Metrik Thomas, and a host of other relatives, too many to name.

To cherish her memory, remains her children, Son, Eric Frazier, Daughters, Samantha Deloach, and Nikki Thomas; Maternal siblings, Brothers, Gilbert Frazier, Gordon (Puddin) Gillespie, Sister, Rosetta (Roland) Harkness; Paternal siblings, Brother, Christopher Douglass; Sisters, Margie (Lionel) Moore, Glenda (Greg) Buckles, Willie Mae (James) Springs, Ivory (Scottie) Dowdell, Sheila (Bo) Smith, Lisa Douglas, Christine Douglas, and Teresa (John) Brown; Grandchildren, Olivia Shanklin, Syleste Shanklin, G’Myani Sexton, Journee Deloach, and Great-Grandson, Mason Benning, Sisters-in-law, Sarah Douglass and Sandra Douglass, Special Cousin/Sister, Mary Alice Douglass and Special Cousin/Brother, Kevin Frazier and a host of other relatives and friends.

Special thanks and gratitude are extended from the Family to daughter Nikki who unselfishly honored her mother by faithfully serving as her caregiver.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm ET. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Teresa Ann Frazier Thomas.

