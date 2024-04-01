Tennessee Veterans Participate in National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic

Brad Jones 21 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 1 Views

SNOWMASS VILLAGE, Colo. – Army Veteran Jeremy Miller, 54, from Vanleer, Tennessee, Marine Corps Veteran Brittany Elliott, 33, from Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee, and Air Force Veteran Morgan Woods, 40, from Oak Ridge, Tennessee will participate in the 38th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic (NDVWSC), April 1 – 7 in Aspen-Snowmass, Colorado.

All three Veterans will take part in Alpine skiing, sled hockey, and several other adaptive sports activities alongside approximately 400 fellow disabled Veterans, supported by nearly 600 volunteers and 200 sponsors.

The first Winter Sports Clinic was held in 1987 and hosted 90 disabled Veterans. For nearly four decades, the NDVWSC has helped Veterans who live with physical disabilities, as well as wounds unseen, overcome obstacles and challenge their perceived limitations. World-class instructors and recreation therapists work closely with Veterans to help them experience the full potential of adaptive sports and recreation therapy as a tool for improved health and well-being.

The five-day event, affectionally dubbed Miracles on a Mountainside, offers participants adaptive sports therapy opportunities, to include Alpine and Nordic skiing, sled hockey, scuba diving, snowmobiling, rock climbing, and a myriad of workshops and activities.

The Winter Sports Clinic is co-sponsored by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and DAV (Disabled American Veterans), with financial assistance from corporate sponsors and individual donors.

To view content from the event, follow @Sports4Vets and @DAVHQ on X and Instagram, Sports4Vets and DAV on Facebook, search #wintersportclinic or visit https://linktr.ee/davsocial. Photos and video will be available during the event at https://www.wintersportsclinic.org/media.

For more information or to request an interview contact wintersportsclinic@va.gov or call 303-619-1145.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Raiders earn spot in TCCAA Region 7 Basketball Tournament

The Roane State Raiders (22-6) and Lady Raiders (17-12) have earned spots in the TCCAA …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.