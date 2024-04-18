Steven Randell “Randy” Plemens, Dyllis Community/Harriman

Steven Randell “Randy” Plemens, age 68, of the Dyllis Community/Harriman, Tennessee, passed peacefully and was ushered into Heaven on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. He was surrounded by his adoring wife and loving children and family.

Randy Plemens was born in Harriman, TN, in 1956, joined the U.S. Air Force in 1976, and was honorably discharged in 1982. Mr. Plemens was raised in a military family and traveled extensively all over the world.

Mr. Plemens graduated from the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, AK, and Roane State Community College, Harriman, TN, where he studied Radiological Protection. He was employed by UCOR, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where he was represented by an ATLC Union bargaining agreement contract. He was a Lead RPT Radiological Protection Technician and dearly loved his work. He was especially fond of his co-workers and supervisor.

Mr. Plemens was preceded in death by his Father, Reed Plemens; Mother, Josephine Plemens; Brother, Bill Plemens; Brother Michael Plemens; Grandfather, Horace Newton Plemens; Grandmother, Ethel Plemens; Grandfather, John Edward DuBois; Grandmother, Tiny Virginia DuBois; Father-in-Law, Minister Freeman Hicks.

Mr. Plemens is survived by his devoted and adoring wife of 27 years, Cynthia Hicks Plemens. His children, son, Anthony Esposito (Amanda) of Shorewood, WI; Daughter, Carrie Elizabeth Koehler (Michael) of Knoxville, TN; two Granddaughters, Abigail and Evangeline Esposito of Shorewood, WI; sister, Patricia Middendorf of Hendersonville, TN; Brother, Clinton Plemens of Kingston, TN; Mother-in-Law, Ms. Agnes Hicks of Harriman; Brothers-in-Law and Sisters-in-Law, Randal and Sharon Hicks of Moulton, AL; Chris and Andrea Underwood of Harriman, TN; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was an active and devoted member of the Harriman Church of Christ, 702 Roane Street, Harriman, TN, and was an integral part of his congregation. He filled in as interim minister from 2018-2020, when his father-in-law, Minister Freeman Hicks, retired. Mr. Plemens had a fierce love for God, his family, and his Country. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and fur baby, Cocoa Bella, riding his motorcycle, his job, fishing, and working outside.

A receiving of friends will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, followed by a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 3 p.m. Dr. Curtis McLane will officiate a brief eulogy with Brother Matt Peters offering a final prayer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a memorial donation be made to the Harriman Church of Christ, P.O. Box 371, Harriman, TN 37748. Kyker Funeral Homes of Harriman is in charge of arrangements.

