State Senator Ken Yager’s Weekly Legislative Report

State Senator Ken Yager in his weekly letter to constituents is reporting. The twelfth week of the second session of the 113th General Assembly is now complete. We will be wrapping up the session in a couple of weeks.

Last week was very busy as the Governor presented his budget amendment proposal. The coming weeks will focus mainly on the budget as the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee is the only remaining open committee. Below are bills that Yager says. He will be hearing in the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee this week, as well as some bills that passed last week.

One issue lawmakers are working on is TennCare for Working Individuals with Disabilities Act aims to establish a buy-in program so that individuals with disabilities can continue gainfully working without losing their health insurance coverage through TennCare.

Also Reporting funding for broadband services Senator Yager states that – It is important for Tennessee to ensure recipients of taxpayer funds are held accountable for the services promised. This bill would require bi-​annual reports from broadband providers that received state or federal grants to provide broadband internet to unserved areas.

Inmate sentencing – Senate Bill 2044 would ensure that an inmate’s actual sentence could not be reduced with good-time credits. The Tennessee Department of Correction can issue good-time credits for inmates, but the bill clarifies that these credits can only be used toward release eligibility, not towards reduction of the actual sentence. The bill advances to the Senate Finance Committee.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...