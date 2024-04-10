State Senator Ken Yager’s Weekly Legislative Report

Brad Jones 4 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 7 Views

State Senator Ken Yager in his weekly letter to constituents is reporting. The twelfth week of the second session of the 113th General Assembly is now complete. We will be wrapping up the session in a couple of weeks.

Last week was very busy as the Governor presented his budget amendment proposal. The coming weeks will focus mainly on the budget as the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee is the only remaining open committee. Below are bills that Yager says. He will be hearing in the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee this week, as well as some bills that passed last week.

One issue lawmakers are working on is TennCare for Working Individuals with Disabilities Act aims to establish a buy-in program so that individuals with disabilities can continue gainfully working without losing their health insurance coverage through TennCare.

Also Reporting funding for broadband services Senator Yager states that – It is important for Tennessee to ensure recipients of taxpayer funds are held accountable for the services promised. This bill would require bi-​annual reports from broadband providers that received state or federal grants to provide broadband internet to unserved areas.

Inmate sentencing – Senate Bill 2044 would ensure that an inmate’s actual sentence could not be reduced with good-time credits. The Tennessee Department of Correction can issue good-time credits for inmates, but the bill clarifies that these credits can only be used toward release eligibility, not towards reduction of the actual sentence. The bill advances to the Senate Finance Committee.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Trial Date Set: Pursuit of Justice for Murder Victim Intensifies

The trial date for Sean Shannon Finnegan, the 56-year-old man accused of first-degree murder and …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.