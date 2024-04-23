State Senator Ken Yager Weekly Legislative Update

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 5 Views

The fourteenth week of the second session of the 113th General Assembly is now complete. Session will adjourn very soon, so the focus of these last few days will be passing legislation on the Senate floor. Below is information on bills that I am sponsoring or supporting. 

Ben Kredich Act aims to prevent impaired driving by those treated with Narcan

The Senate passed legislation this week which I am a cosponsor of to clarify that patients who have been treated for a drug overdose with Narcan could still be impaired and charged with driving under the influence, as drugs would still be present in their system. Senate Bill 2116 instructs first responders who administer an opioid antagonist such as Narcan to an individual experiencing a drug overdose may provide information on the risk of driving within a 24-hour period.

The legislation is named after Ben Kredich who tragically lost his life after being struck by a driver who fell asleep at the wheel after being administered Narcan in a hospital earlier that day. The driver was unaware of possible side effects of Narcan and that the drugs causing the overdose would remain in his system for at least 24 hours.

The education provided under the Ben Kredich Act will help curb accidental deaths and DUI offenses, hopefully preventing another situation like the one that happened to Ben.

The companion bill is still advancing through committee in the House of Representatives.

Helping rural utility operations

I co-sponsored Senate Bill 129 which will help rural counties with utility depreciation. Many rural counties cannot afford to accept block grants because the state’s expectations of depreciation prevent rural municipalities from upgrading their utility systems.

This bill aims to help rural counties provide adequate utility infrastructure to Tennesseans. By providing a depreciation holiday of one year following installation of infrastructure, this bill will provide some relief to rural counties.

Currently, the municipality is responsible for paying depreciation immediately, which is costly and burdensome for rural counties. This also makes it even harder to replace the systems once its life has ended. The bill allows for a one-year reprieve of paying depreciation after installation, and still keeps the municipality in compliance with accounting standards.

The bill passed the Senate floor this week and is moving through committee in the House of Representatives. 

It is an honor to serve as the State Senator for nine of the finest counties in the state of Tennessee. If I can ever be of assistance to you, please contact me at 615-741-1449 or sen.ken.yager@capitol.tn.gov.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Grants Available to Tennessee Animal Shelters

NASHVILLE — Animal shelters across Tennessee are encouraged to seek grants for spay and neuter …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.